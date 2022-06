Mabin was an active participant during the Titans' second day of minicamp earlier this June, Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.

Mabin missed practice earlier in minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, but he appears to be healthy once again after working at cornerback during seven-on-seven drills. The 28-year-old re-signed with Tennessee in May and likely will compete for a roster spot during the team's training camp later this offseason.