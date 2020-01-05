Bills' Jerry Hughes: Huge game in loss
Hughes had three sacks and four total tackles during Saturday's playoff loss to the Texans.
The Bills have had a lot of great defensive linemen in their history, but Hughes is the first to have three sacks in a postseason game. Unfortunately, just like past members of his Bills fraternity, Hughes and his current mates came up just short in painstaking fashion. He has one year left on a two-year, $23 million contract he signed earlier this year, and, given that the Bills have tons of cap room, it's likely they'll keep the veteran pass rusher around for another season, one that should continue to feature an excellent Buffalo defense.
