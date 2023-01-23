The Bills signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Johnson caught 36 passes for 360 yards over the first two seasons of his career with Arizona. The 26-year-old was then waived ahead of the 2021 season, and he spent time with numerous teams over the past two years before landing with the Bills practice squad Oct. 11. Johnson, who has not appeared in a game since 2020, will now look to carve out a reserve role with Buffalo heading into the 2023 campaign.