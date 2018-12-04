Bills' Mike Love: Gets promoted
Love has been elevated from the practice squad amid a series of moves Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Beach Boys namesake and South Florida product made some good vibrations during the summer, but narrowly missed out on a final spot. He'll now have the final month of the season to catch a wave of positivity for the coaching staff in an effort to land a more permanent spot into next season. Wouldn't it be nice for the undrafted Love?
