Bills' Robert Foster: Signs with Bills
Foster signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent.
Foster was impressive at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.41 40-yard dash time, which was the third-fastest out of all the wide receivers who participated. He still, however, ended up going undrafted but will get his shot at the NFL in Buffalo. Foster caught just 35 balls for 379 yards and three touchdowns while at Alabama.
