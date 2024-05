Price announced he was retiring from the NFL due to a respiratory blood clot, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The 2018 first-round pick bounced around multiple practice squads over the past two years, but he never managed to get any starts. Price underwent emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove clots that had entered both of his lungs during the offseason. While the surgery was a success, the resulting complications of potential internal bleeds will end his career after five seasons.