Boddy-Calhoun was waived by San Francisco on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 27-year-old made his season debut during a Week 14 loss to Washington, collecting no tackles over 16 special-teams snaps. Having just four game appearances to his name since playing in all 16 for the Browns during 2018, Boddy-Calhoun now searches for his next NFL opportunity.
