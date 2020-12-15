Boddy-Calhoun was waived by San Francisco on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old made his season debut during a Week 14 loss to Washington, collecting no tackles over 16 special-teams snaps. Having just four game appearances to his name since playing in all 16 for the Browns during 2018, Boddy-Calhoun now searches for his next NFL opportunity.

More News