Boddy-Calhoun signed with the 49ers on Wednesday, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Boddy-Calhoun played just one game with the 49ers in 2020 before being cut. The 28-year-old cornerback will have to compete in training camp for a roster spot.
