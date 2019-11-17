Play

Janovich won't return to Sunday's game against the Vikings due to an elbow injury, Erich Schubert of the Broncos' official site reports.

Janovich was injured on a three-yard catch in the second quarter. Based on the nature of his injury, it wouldn't be surprising if Janovich misses significant time. Andrew Beck will fill in at fullback for the remainder of the contest.

