Houston head coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday that "odds are" the team will carry a fullback, which could be Janovich, on its active roster in 2022, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Carrying a fullback suggests the Texans will be committed to the run, something that new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton mentioned to Kubena in April. It's not expected that Janovich will be a big beneficiary of the run commitment, but he could be on the field often as a blocker for Marlon Mack.