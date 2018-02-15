Broncos' Derek Wolfe: On the mend after neck surgery
Wolfe underwent offseason surgery to relieve nerve pain on the right side of his neck and indicated that he's feeling better than he has at any point in five years, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. "I can honestly sit here and tell you that as far as my neck goes -- I have to build my strength back up...but [the neck is] fixed," Wolfe said. "I feel so much better."
Wolfe had been dealing with the nerve pain during both of the past two seasons, causing him to miss seven games total, including the final five contests of the 2017 campaign. After undergoing surgery, Wolfe said that his neck has full functionality again, clearing up concerns about the defensive end's availability for training camp. The 27-year-old is still working to regain strength, however, so he could be limited during the Broncos' offseason program.
More News
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...