Wolfe underwent offseason surgery to relieve nerve pain on the right side of his neck and indicated that he's feeling better than he has at any point in five years, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. "I can honestly sit here and tell you that as far as my neck goes -- I have to build my strength back up...but [the neck is] fixed," Wolfe said. "I feel so much better."

Wolfe had been dealing with the nerve pain during both of the past two seasons, causing him to miss seven games total, including the final five contests of the 2017 campaign. After undergoing surgery, Wolfe said that his neck has full functionality again, clearing up concerns about the defensive end's availability for training camp. The 27-year-old is still working to regain strength, however, so he could be limited during the Broncos' offseason program.