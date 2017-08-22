Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to practice Tuesday

Sanders (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday after missing Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

Sanders' sore shoulder turned out to be a minor issue as expected, while 14 different Broncos caught passes during his absence Saturday against the 49ers. Sanders will return to his usual role as the No. 2 receiver behind Demaryius Thomas, and he figures to be available for Denver's third preseason tilt against the Packers later this week.