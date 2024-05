Elliss (shoulder) should be fully healed by training camp, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Elliss underwent surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum six months ago, but he still isn't quite 100 percent. However, the Broncos' 2024 third-round selection was able to take part in walkthroughs and individual portions of the team's recent rookie minicamp. The son of former NFL player, Luther Elliss, Jonah projects to be a pass-rush specialist after recording 12 sacks in just 10 games at Utah last season.