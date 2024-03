Peart signed a one-year contract with the Broncos on Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Peart spent the first four seasons of his career with the Giants after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the 26-year-old has mostly operated in a reserve role, starting just seven games for the Giants during that time. He'll likely be a depth option at tackle for Denver in 2024.