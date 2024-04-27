The Broncos selected Gargiulo in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 256th overall.

Gargiulo began his collegiate career at Yale but transferred to South Carolina for his sixth and final season of collegiate football. He split time between center and left guard with South Carolina but played tackle at Yale. At just over 6-foot-5 Gargiulo might be a bit tall to play comfortably at center in the NFL, so guard might be a little easier of a fit. With 33 and 7/8-inch arms it's generally assumed that Gargiulo won't get a serious look at tackle, but he's played everywhere on the line by this point so Gargiulo could conceivably compete for reps at any of the five spots for Denver down the road.