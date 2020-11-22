site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Trey Marshall: Suffers injury Sunday
Marshall was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a lower leg injury, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.
Marshall plays almost exclusively on special teams, but his absence will affect the team's depth at safety behind starters Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons, both of whom play every defensive snap.
