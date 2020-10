Parkey converted two of two field-goal attempts and made all five extra-point kicks in Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys.

Parkey, who scored 10 points in Week 3, produced his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. He's solidified the kicking game since taking over for Austin Seibert following a Week 1 loss. Parkey's made 14-of-14 extra-point attempts and converted all four field-goal kicks. He's helped by the Browns' offense which ranks fourth in scoring at 31 points per game.