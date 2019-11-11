Browns' Demetrius Harris: Only TE involved as receiver in win
Harris caught both of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills in Week 10.
The Browns remain depleted at tight end. David Njoku (wrist) is on injured reserve until Week 12 at the earliest, while Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) was inactive and Pharaoh Brown was just getting over a concussion. Those two targets to Harris were the only balls thrown towards Cleveland tight ends during the win, but they were a normal workload for him -- he's seen multiple targets in three straight games, but no more than four.
