The Browns signed Sirmon to a contract Sunday.

Sirmon will ink a deal with Cleveland after participating in the team's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller appeared in 8 games this past season for Northern Colorado, logging 1,255 yards and eight touchdowns to nine interceptions while completing 56.4 percent of passes. Sirmon started his collegiate career at Washington before transferring to Central Michigan. He'll add depth behind quarterbacks Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) during the Browns' offseason program.