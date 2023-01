Chesley (hamstring) has landed on the Buccaneers' injured reserve ahead of Monday's Wild Card matchup against the Cowboys, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Chesley aggravated a hamstring injury late in Tamap Bay's Week 18 loss to the Falcons. He spent the first 14 weeks of the regular-season primarily as a practice squad member before getting promoted to the active roster on Dec. 14. He will now set his sight on getting healthy for the 2023 season.