Stroud announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he will forgo his remaining eligibility at Ohio State to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud weighed his options until the final day of the draft's declaration deadline, but the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist has now made his decision official. The quarterback compiled 3,688 passing yards and 41 touchdowns to six interceptions while completing 66.3 percent of his passes over 13 games in his final collegiate season, and he'll likely be in the mix for NFL teams eyeing a rookie signal-caller near the top of April's draft, potentially even as an option along with Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis at No. 1 overall.