Cam Newton: Loses game of musical chairs

Newton doesn't have a clear opportunity to sign with an NFL team as a starting quarterback, NFL.com's Nick Shook reports.

The Panthers did Newton no favors in waiting until late March to release him. Tampa Bay and Indianapolis had already signed new starting QBs at that point, while other teams had used most of their cap space on free agents at different positions. The Chargers might have been Newton's best hope, but they've been saying good things about Tyrod Taylor and now have No. 6 overall draft pick Justin Herbert coming in. The Patriots and Jaguars also have been mentioned as possible fits, though they seemingly plan to evaluate Jarrett Stidham and Gardner Minshew, respectively. It may be a while before Newton signs with a team, and he can't necessarily count on injuries opening up a starting job, as there's no indication of practices starting soon.