Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Totals 162 scrimmage yards in 2017
Penny accrued 31 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns along with four catches (on six targets) for 38 yards in 16 games with the Cardinals in 2017.
Primarily a special-teams contributor for most of the season, Penny become more involved in the offense after Adrian Peterson injured his neck in Week 13. From that point forward, he earned 67 of his 96 offensive snaps for the year, during which he recorded all but one of his rushes and receptions apiece. Working behind veritable workhorse Kerwynn Williams, Penny was used as a short-yardage specialist, yet he still averaged 4.0 YPC in his first stint as a pro. Penny is an exclusive-rights free agent in the offseason, so if the Cardinals opt to offer him a tender, he'll likely have to earn his way onto the 53-man roster with David Johnson (wrist) and 2017 fifth-round pick T.J. Logan (wrist) back to full health and Williams likely around due to his passable spell as the lead runner.
