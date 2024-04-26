The Cardinals selected Harrison in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, fourth overall.

Named the same as his star NFL wideout father, the younger Harrison somehow heads into the NFL with even higher expectations out of Ohio State than the senior Harrison did out of Syracuse in 1996. Although not quite as fast as his father, the younger Harrison is much bigger (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) and seemingly possesses much of the same technical prowess that made the senior Harrison a Hall of Fame receiver and Peyton Manning's all-time leading target. Harrison is so technically sharp that the game looks almost effortless to him, and he brings enough speed to threaten all levels of the field on almost any play design. For the Cardinals it's a near lock that Harrison immediately establishes himself as the team's WR1, and potentially by a significant margin. Indeed, it seems like Harrison's competition for targets is tight end Trey McBride rather than the likes of wideouts Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch. There's a good chance that Harrison proves the best NFL wideout between himself and former Ohio State teammates Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba after logging back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons at over 10.0 yards per target the last two years.