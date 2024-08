Steele is slated to sign with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Steele began his collegiate career by playing two seasons at Ball State, but he joined UCLA for the 2023 campaign. His production declined with the Bruins, but he still rushed 167 times for 847 yards and six touchdowns while tallying 17 receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns during his year at UCLA. He'll now spend time with Kansas City during offseason activities.