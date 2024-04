Benson has signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

Following three years at Syracuse, Benson moved on to Georgia Tech, where he appeared in 25 games over his final two collegiate seasons. In that span, the 6-foot-4 tight end was primarily used as a run blocker, and with the Chargers Benson will look to secure a depth role or practice squad slot behind Will Dissly, Hayden Hurst, Donald Parham and Stone Smartt.