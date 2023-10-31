Fehoko caught one of his two targets for nine yards a touchdown in the 30-13 win over the Bears on Sunday.

It's unclear why Fehoko suddenly saw 16 offensive snaps after being limited to just special teams duties in the prior two games with the Chargers, but the third-year player was able to make the most of it scoring his first career touchdown. Fehoko really never got much opportunities with the Cowboys in past seasons, but at the very least it's clear offensive coordinator Kellen Moore does value the big-bodied target somewhat.