Williams (quadriceps) caught one of his two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Steelers.

Williams played in 50 snaps Sunday, so it's clear the quadriceps injury that essentially forced him to miss last week's contest against the Cardinals is no longer an issue. The 26-year-old has seen his fantasy value fluctuate throughout the season, but next week's matchup against the 31st-ranked Bengals' pass defense could wind up being a lucrative one for Williams and the rest of the Chargers' offense.