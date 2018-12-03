Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Suits up Sunday night
Williams (quadriceps) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Williams will give it a go Sunday night after logging a season-low nine snaps in Week 12, en route to going without a target. We'll have to see if he's up for much more work versus Pittsburgh, but Williams is a risky fantasy roll until he gets a full and productive game in.
