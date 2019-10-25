Wylie (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

The Chiefs will be without their typical line, as both Wylie and starting left tackle Eric Fisher (sports hernia) have been ruled out. Martinas Rankin is expected to fill in at left guard in Wylie's place while Cameron Erving will start at left tackle.

