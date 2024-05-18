Morris and teammate Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges Thursday and released on bond Friday, according to Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff reports, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Morris and Godrick were arrested Thursday night and released on a $2,500 bond Friday. Possession of marijuana is illegal in the state of Kansas. Morris is expected to compete for the starting left tackle spot for the Chiefs in 2024. It's unclear whether Morris will face supplemental discipline from the NFL or the Chiefs as a result of this arrest.