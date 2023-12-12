site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Collin Johnson: Reverts to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Johnson reverted to Chicago's practice squad Monday.
Johnson was activated ahead of Sunday's win over the Lions but ended up being inactive. The 26-year-old will now wait for another opportunity to be called up to play.
