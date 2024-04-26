The Colts selected Latu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 15th overall.

Latu becomes the first edge rusher off the board in this class and adds more firepower to a pass-rush that generated the fifth-most sacks in the NFL in 2023. He took an interesting path to get to this point and will play his rookie season at age 23. Latu began his career at Washington in 2019 and actually medically retired in the 2021 season. He returned to football the following year and starred at UCLA, earning All PAC-12 honors in the next two seasons and registering double-digit sacks in both years. Able to play standing up or with his hand in the ground, Latu will be a force off the edge in Indianapolis.