The Colts listed Strachan as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.
Thanks to T.Y. Hilton (neck) opening the season on injured reserve, Strachan earned a decent-sized role in his NFL debut Week 1 against the Seahawks. In the Colts' 28-16 loss, Strachan played 16 snaps as the team's No. 4 receiver and reeled in two targets for 26 yards. His mid-week addition to the Colts' injury report could indicate that he picked up the ankle issue during Thursday's practice session, putting his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams in question. The Colts will wait and see what Strachan is able to do at Friday's practice before deciding whether he'll carry a designation into the weekend.