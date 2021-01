Holden (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card matchup against Buffalo, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Indianapolis' depth at offensive tackle becomes further depleted given Holden's confirmed status for Saturday, as Anthony Castonzo (ankle) and Le'Raven Clark (Achilles) are each currently residing on injured reserve. Chaz Green is expected to step in on the blindside while Braden Smith mans his right tackle spot against the Bills.