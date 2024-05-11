Newton is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left foot next week and is without a timetable for a return, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Newton has been recovering from January surgery on his right foot to repair a partial Jones fracture, which likely led to his fall down the draft board before Washington scooped him up with the No. 36 overall pick. He apparently is now in need of the same surgery on his other foot, which could affect his availability for the start of training camp. When healthy, the rookie projects to be an athletic force in the trenches, but the injury could hinder his chances of making an impact as a rookie.