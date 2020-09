Coleman was let go by the Giants on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants utilized claiming a few players off waviers Sunday, including receiver Damion Ratley, so Coleman was one of the players needed to make room. The 2016 first-round pick was coming off a torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 of the 2018 season but failed to make the roster. He'll likely remain with the team on the practice squad or look for an opportunity elsewhere around the league as a depth receiver.