Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Limited in Tuesday's practice
Hurns (ankle) participated in individual drills during mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hurns is still working his way back from a serious ankle injury he suffered back in January, and he has not been a full participant in any offseason workouts since. Tuesday's development, however, is a good sign for his progress with training camp just a month away.
