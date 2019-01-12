Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Aiming to be active Saturday
Jarwin (ankle) will participate in a pregame warmup with an expectation that he'll be active for Saturday's wild-card contest with the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After emerging from the Cowboys' wild-card win against the Seahawks with a high-ankle sprain, Jarwin was held out of every practice this week. Subsequently, his availability for the second round was up in the air, but he appears to have a better chance to suit up than Cole Beasley, who has the exact same injury. Jarwin's status will become known about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff.
