The Cowboys selected Flournoy in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 216th overall.

Flournoy (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) was a non-entity as a recruit and had to toil in the Missouri-area FCS ranks for four years before finally breaking out with Southeast Missouri State, but his numbers were excellent from that point and he followed it up with a dominant showing at the NFL Combine (4.44-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical, 132-inch broad jump). Flournoy might be raw and doesn't have much of a developmental window at nearly 25 years old, but if his slow start can be explained by circumstances then he could prove a steal for Dallas.