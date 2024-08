Holker is slated to sign with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Holker left BYU for Colorado State for his senior season and posted an impressive 64-767-6 receiving line in a pass-happy offense. Holker is a finesse, move tight end who functions best in space and not attached to the line as a blocker. He'll join a depth charted headed by Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill in New Orleans.