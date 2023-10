The Raiders hosted a visit with Harris on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Las Vegas waived Harris with an injury settlement in mid-August, but he's apparently back to full health given his visit with the team Friday. Prior to signing with the Raiders in the offseason, Harris had spent three campaigns with Kansas City, and he tallied a career-high 43 tackles (23 solo), including 1.5 sacks, over 17 contests last year.