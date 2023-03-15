Kansas City didn't extend Harris a qualifying offer or tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, so he's officially an unrestricted free agent, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Harris appeared in all 17 of the Chiefs' regular-season contests in 2022 and totaled 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery across 278 defensive snaps. The undrafted linebacker out of Middle Tennessee proved capable of solid tackle production when given an expanded role, posting 29 stops during a four-game stretch (Weeks 3-6), but he played primarily on special teams the rest of the season.