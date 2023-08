The Raiders (undisclosed) waived Harris with an injury designation Saturday.

After spending three years with the Chiefs, Harris opted to stay in the AFC West and signed with the Raiders this offseason. The 27-year-old was competing for a roster spot before suffering the undisclosed injury. If Harris clears waivers, he'll revert to the Raiders' injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign, barring an injury settlement.