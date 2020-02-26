Play

Darrell Taylor: Skipping combine after surgery

Taylor won't participate in the 2020 NFL Combine after undergoing surgery on his left leg in January, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Pelissero, Taylor is expected to hold a pro day in April if his rehab remains on track. Over his last two seasons with Tennessee, the 6-foot-4 linebacker registered 16 sacks in 24 games.

Our Latest Stories