Bellamy had a benign cyst drained and he is not expected to be available this week, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The former undrafted free agent from Georgia was cut following training camp this summer, but the Texans decided to sign him as a member of the practice squad. Bellamy had a previous stint with the Bengals' practice squad, but he is yet to see any NFL action since first entering the league in Sept. 2019.