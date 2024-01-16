The Dolphins signed Schwartz to a reserve/future deal Monday.

Schwartz played with the Browns in each of his first two NFL seasons, recording 14 catches on 33 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown over 25 games and adding 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes. He also worked as a kick returner in his rookie campaign, recording 322 yards in that role. The 2021 third-round draft pick suffered a hamstring injury during training camp last season and was eventually waived by Cleveland before joining Miami's practice squad in mid-November. He'll now have a chance to compete for a spot on the team's active roster during training camp this summer.