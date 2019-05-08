Countness had his deal extended through 2020 instead of 2019, but had his salary lowered Wednesday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Even though Countess had his base salary lowered from $2.025 million, he'll still get the opportunity to make back the lost money with performance-based incentives. The Auburn product spent the past three seasons with the Rams, recording 54 tackles (38 solo), one sack, three passes defended and two interceptions across 37 games in his time there. Countess is expected to vie for a depth role in the Eagles' secondary for next season.