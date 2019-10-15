Countess signed with the Jets on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Countess worked out with the Jets in September, and they finally made the call to bring him aboard as a special-teams contributor and secondary depth. The fourth-year pro suited up in 16 games for the Rams last year and made nine tackles (seven solo).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories