Countess (hamstring) worked out for the Jets on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Countess had originally been waived in early August with an injury settlement by the Eagles, and as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the injury. There was no word on if anything materialized from the tryout, but now healthy, the 2016 sixth-round pick will hope to latch on elsewhere in the league.

